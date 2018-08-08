Ford celebrates 10 millionth Mustang while banking on car's draw

The car celebrated in American song and film, and recognized the world over as an iconic American cultural export, will get a big party at Ford's Michigan headquarters.

It's a turning point for the carmaker, which is banking on the Mustang's wide appeal to help it grow global market share.

US sales of the Mustang are dropping, but they are accelerating overseas in markets such as China and Germany.

To celebrate the Mustang milestone, Ford is appealing to the sense of nostalgia for what is seen as the original "freedom vehicle" that exemplified Americans' love of the open road. After all, the car was named after a horse that roams free in the American West.

"I can think of no other American car that captures the love affair with the automobile that Americans have had... like the Mustang," automotive historian John Heitmann of the University of Dayton told AFP.

"It is as American as one can have an American product."