Volkswagen profit jumps, but 'great challenges' ahead

The Wolfsburg-based group said net profit jumped 6.8 percent year-on-year to 3.3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) between April and June, beating analyst expectations.

The positive result comes even after VW had to shell out another 1.6 billion euros "in connection with the diesel crisis", as the fallout from its 2015 emissions cheating scandal rumbles on.

Revenues were up 3.4 percent to 61 billion euros after the VW group -- whose 12 brands include luxury Porsche and Audi as well as the more affordable Skoda -- delivered a record 2.8 million vehicles in the second quarter.

Despite the good news, VW's new chief executive Herbert Diess sounded a note of caution.

"We cannot rest on our laurels because great challenges lie ahead of us in the coming quarters –- especially regarding the transition to the new WLTP test procedure," Diess said in a statement.

"Growing protectionism also poses major challenges for the globally integrated automotive industry."

Volkswagen is set to close its iconic Wolfsburg plant for several days in the third quarter as the group scrambles to adapt to tough new EU emissions test from September 1, known as WLTP.

The tests are meant to better mimic real-world driving conditions than lab tests, to prevent the kind of rigging exposed in VW's "dieselgate" controversy.

Like other German automakers, Volkswagen is also nervously eyeing EU-US trade tensions, particularly President Donald Trump's threat to slap duties of up to 25 percent on car imports.