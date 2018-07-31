Honda lifts profit outlook amid rising sales, cost-cutting efforts

Japan’s third-largest carmaker also upgraded its operating profit outlook to 710 billion yen for the year through March 2019, from 700 billion yen predicted in April, while slightly cutting its annual sales forecast to 15.45 trillion yen from 15.6 trillion yen.

Honda saw its net profit rise 17.8 per cent in the three months ending in June from a year earlier to 244.3 billion yen, while its operating profit grew 11.2 per cent to 299.4 billion yen, the carmaker said.

Sales rose 8.4 per cent year-on-year to 4.02 trillion yen in the quarter, Honda said.

The number of vehicles sold in North America increased 7.7 per cent from a year earlier to 518,000 units in the April-to-June period and domestic sales were up 3.2 per cent to 162,000 units, the Japanese carmaker said.