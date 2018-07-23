A blast from the past: Retro vehicles invade Paris streets

More than 700 vintage convertibles, coupes, as well as bicycles and trucks, drove around the city for the 11th edition of the "Traversee de Paris estivale" parade.

Among the participants was Alexis Du Jeu, a Parisian vehicle collector who rode his 1969 Ford Mustang at the event.

"It's almost intoxicating because we are not used to seeing this many vintage cars at once," he said.

All the vehicles featured at the parade were at least 30 years old, and some date as far back as the 1930s.

The convoy departed from the Vincennes Castle just outside Paris and finished with a picnic and a daylong exhibition at a park in the neighbouring city of Meudon.