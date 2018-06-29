Volkswagen brings ride-sharing app, assembly plant to Rwanda

The German company said up to 5,000 vehicles will be assembled at the new plant, creating up to 1,000 new jobs, with the long-term goal of Volkswagen playing a leading role in Africa's emerging automotive industry.

"Rwanda has great potential. The country is young, modern and hungry for individual mobility," Thomas Schafer, chief executive of Volkswagen Group South Africa said in a statement.

Volkswagen is already active in a number of other African countries inclduing Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

"Although the African automotive market is comparatively small today, the region could develop into an automotive growth market of the future," the company said.

The app for the ride-sharing and hailing services was developed by a Kigali-based start-up, according to Volkswagen.