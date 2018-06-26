'Digital Key' may replace car keys

The 'Digital Key', developed by the Car Connectivity Consortium, CCC, can lock and unlock cars, as well as start the vehicle's engine, according to Mashable. CCC members include several car and smartphone manufacturers, according to information on the consortium website.

Mashable reports the technology would enable shared access to vehicles across different smartphones. It uses technology such as GSMA, Bluetooth, Near Field Communication and GlobalPlatform, according to information on the CCC website.

Their aim is to standardize the digital key as a car key solution across the automotive industry.

Mashable reports that the digital key currently requires manufacturer installation.The next version of the technology, called Digital Key 2.0, should enable users to set it up themselves. That's expected for release in 2019.