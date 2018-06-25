Harley-Davidson moves some work from US due to tariffs

The announcement comes as the company founded in the early 1900s is also buffeted by higher steel costs following tariffs enacted by US President Donald Trump, who had embraced the company as an emblematic US industrial firm in the early days of his administration. Trump expressed disappointment.

"Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag," the president tweeted.

"I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the EU, which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse -- be patient!"

Harley-Davidson suggested it had no choice after the European Union hit American motorcycles with duties of 31 percent Friday, up from six percent, boosting the cost to EU consumers by about $2,200.

The EU targeted the US vehicles as part of its rebuttal to Trump's tariffs on imported aluminum and steel, one aspect of his multi-front trade war.

Moving production overseas is expected to require nine to 18 months, so in the near term, Harley-Davidson will absorb the costs of EU tariffs, the company said in a regulatory notice. That will add an estimated $90 million to $100 million annually.

"Increasing international production to alleviate the EU tariff burden is not the company's preference but represents the only sustainable option to make its motorcycles accessible to customers in the EU and maintain a viable business in Europe," the company said.

Some analysts expect to see more instances of company shifts in supply chain or manufacturing venues due to trade tariffs when the second-quarter earnings season kicks off in early next month.