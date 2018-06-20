Ford bets its future on new Detroit hub

"This station is a symbol," Ford declared. "We're making a big bet on our future."

The company -- one of America's "Big Three" automakers -- bought the Michigan Central Station building, a Beaux Arts gem opened in 1913 that has stood abandoned and decaying for three decades, to make it the centerpiece of a new urban high-tech campus.

The once proud building has faded, but is poised for much the same renewal that Detroit residents and businesses hope will mark the Motor City's post-recession, post-bankruptcy renaissance.

At an event, the Ford Motor Company unveiled its lofty plans: a space of 1.2 million square feet (111,500 square meters) spanning several city blocks, where the company's employees, and those of partner firms and startups, will work on innovations such as autonomous driving and electrification.

"Just as Detroit has had to reimagine what it's going to be, we have to do the same, because everything is changing," Ford said.