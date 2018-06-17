Audi could face additional diesel recalls

Germany's Federal Motor Vehicle Authority (KBA) was examining the latest diesel model, the Audi A8, for inadmissible devices that are activated during emissions tests, according to Bild am Sonntag.

According to the Federal Transportation Ministry, the KBA conducts regular checks on vehicles, which include the A8.

An Audi spokesman did not comment on the report on Sunday.

Audi recently announced that it intends to complete an internal review of emissions from its six-cylinder diesel engines soon. The results are expected to be submitted to the KBA for evaluation in July.

A year ago, the VW subsidiary announced it would conduct a review of 850,000 cars with six- and eight-cylinder engines. While half of the engines were acceptable, some 216,000 recalls were ordered. The KBA's assessment is still outstanding for a quarter of the cars examined.

For his part, German Transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer criticized what he saw as unequal treatment for car manufacturers in Europe. The stance taken on this issue by his counterparts in other European countries irritated him, Scheuer told Bild am Sonntag.

According to the minister, French, Italian or British carmakers are not required to disclose test results. "We still masochistically only talk about German manufacturers. I do not think that's right," said Scheuer.