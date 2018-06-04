Japan looks to launch driverless car system in Tokyo by 2020

  • Monday 04, June 2018 in 2:28 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: A self-driving car service could be on Tokyo's public roads in time for the 2020 Olympics as Japan looks to drive investment in new technology to drive economic growth, according to a government strategic review announced on Monday.
The strategy, presented at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also includes plans to allow the development of virtual power plants by the fiscal year ending March 2022.
 
The proposals are part of a larger package of fiscal and economic policies the government aims to compile by the end of the month.
 
The review said the government plans to begin testing a driverless car system on public roads sometime this fiscal year with the goal of launching a self-driving car service for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The government will then try to commercialize this system as early as 2022.