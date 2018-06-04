Japan looks to launch driverless car system in Tokyo by 2020

The strategy, presented at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also includes plans to allow the development of virtual power plants by the fiscal year ending March 2022.

The proposals are part of a larger package of fiscal and economic policies the government aims to compile by the end of the month.

The review said the government plans to begin testing a driverless car system on public roads sometime this fiscal year with the goal of launching a self-driving car service for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The government will then try to commercialize this system as early as 2022.