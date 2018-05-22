Uber taps into Japan with first taxi-hailing pilot

The US firm has found it difficult to penetrate the Japanese market, where risk averse passengers prefer to stick to their high quality traditional taxi service.

Hailing a taxi rarely takes more than a few seconds in major Japanese cities and there has been a relatively sluggish uptake of services like Uber, where consumers order an unlicensed car via a smartphone app.

But Uber said in a statement Tuesday it would launch a pilot programme this summer to hook up tourists and residents in the western Awaji island with available taxi drivers.

Uber said it aimed to provide local residents and tourists with "reliable and safe transportation" on the small island, which is home to just over 150,000 people.