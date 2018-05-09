Helicopter taxi apps offer escape from traffic-choked megacities

In under 30 minutes a quarter of the time it would have taken from downtown Bangalore by road Fernandes was strolling through Kempegowda International Airport to his gate.

"It's much better than the usual car or taxi because it saves time," he told AFP. "And for a city like Bangalore, which they call India's green capital because of the parks and gardens, you get a very nice view."

From New York to Jakarta, chopper-hailing services have been taking off to help commuters beat the traffic chaos.

Private helicopter charters have been available for decades at a price but the latest services are far cheaper and more accessible to the public, allowing anyone with a smartphone and a credit card to order a ride with relative ease. Operated by Whitesky Aviation, Helicity now has about 60 customers each month, mostly from the business world.

Its services include a 20-minute ride from Jakarta airport into the heart of the city for six million rupiah ($430) for up to four people, as well as a 45-minute flight from Jakarta to Bandung, 150 kilometres (90 miles) away, from 14 million rupiah.

While it offers an alternative to sitting in traffic for hours and is cheaper than private charters in the past, the prices are nevertheless out of reach for most people in Jakarta, where the monthly minimum wage is about $250.