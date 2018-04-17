Tesla to temporarily suspend Model 3 production to improve automation

First production model of Tesla Model 3 out the assembly line in Fremont, U.S.

The assembly line at the company's Fremont, California, plant will shut down as part of "planned downtime" to "improve automation," a Tesla spokesperson told dpa.

The Model 3 is key to the company's efforts to generate revenue to repay investors and push development of other electric vehicles.

Monday's announcement comes just three days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed confidence he could speed up production of the company's vehicles.

"We were able to unlock some of the critical things that were holding us back," Musk said in an interview at the factory with CBS.

"We'll probably have, I don't know, a three or four-fold increase in Model 3 output in the second quarter," he added.

The CEO personally took over production of the Model 3 at the start of the month. He told CBS he has been working all-night at the factory and occasionally sleeping on its floor.

The planned downtime will allow Tesla to address bottlenecks and increase production rates, Tesla said in a statement.

"This is not unusual and is in fact common in production ramps like this," the spokesperson added.

The company also temporarily suspended production of the Model 3 for a week in late February.

Production of the Model 3 "increased exponentially" - to more than 2,000 per week - the company said in a statement earlier this month, even though the number fell short of the company's goal of 2,500 per week.