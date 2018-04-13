Sweden debuts world's first electric road to charge moving vehicles

Around 2 kms of electric rail has been embedded in a road close to Stockholm, according to the Guardian.

The system transfers electricity from the installed underground rail to the vehicle above through a flexible arm that connects to the charging vehicle, according to In habitat.

The electrified road is split up into 50m sections. Individual sections are only powered when a car or truck is overhead. The current is disconnected if a vehicle stops.

When the vehicle drives off the electric rails, the system calculates the energy consumption and debits the driver.

At a cost of around 1 million per kilometer, the cost to electrify roads is 50 times lower than required to build an urban tram line, according to the Guardian.

The Swedish government's road agency is planning for future national expansion.