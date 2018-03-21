Fleet of classic Volkswagen beetles hits roads in Amman

The drivers, some of whom are younger than their own Volkswagen beetles, said their cars hold special meaning and memories to them. Mahmoud Al-Shobaki, owner of a beetle, inherited his love for vintage beetles from his father.



The group of car owners is made up of around 140 people and its members drive around Amman during weekends when traffic is not too very heavy and the fleet of driving cars in the city is limited to 20 cars in order to avoid causing havoc on the streets.



But owning classic cars has its drawbacks too. One participant, Issam Omar, said his car often breaks down, forcing him to physically push it down the street. Despite this, Omar said he would never sell the car.



The group that goes by the name, 'Talet Foxat' or Beetle Outings, has organised several charity drives and members hope to show Jordanians that vintage cars are just as valuable as modern ones.