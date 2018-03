VW to invest $340 mn more in Tennessee plant

The German automaker said the funds will go towards beefing up the Chattanooga, Tennessee plant to build additional Atlas sport utility vehicles geared towards the US market.



VW plans a five-passenger version of the vehicle in addition to the seven-passenger Atlas that was introduced in 2017.



"The Atlas has built strong momentum for Volkswagen in the SUV segment, and we are excited to grow our SUV portfolio with this new, Chattanooga-assembled five-passenger SUV," said Hinrich Woebcken, chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America.



"We are not only committed to this market, we are committed to our US manufacturing home in Chattanooga, Tennessee."



The move comes after President Donald Trump earlier this month imposed steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, a move that drew sharp criticism from US trading partners and prompted European Union officials to threaten to retaliate against some US goods.