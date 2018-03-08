Flying cars eye takeoff at Geneva Motor Show

From James Bond to The Jetsons, flying cars have long captured our imaginations, but now a Dutch company says they are almost ready to take to the streets, and the skies.



Pal-V unveiled its Liberty Flying Car -- a sleek, red three-wheeled gyrocopter-type vehicle -- at the Geneva Motor Show and vowed that client deliveries could start next year.



This kind of transportation, which allows drivers to both zip through traffic on the ground or simply fly above it, has never ceased to inspire engineers.



As a sign that this technology is not only being toyed with in the start-up realm, an alliance between Airbus, Audi and Italdesign also presented a concept flying vehicle, "Pop.Up Next", at the Geneva show.

That modular system, made up of an electric car with a huge quadcopter fastened to the roof, is expected to be commercialised starting in 2025, the companies said.