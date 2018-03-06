Volvo XC40 SUV wins Car of the Year at Motor Show

Cruising in to take the prestigious car of the year award at the Geneva Motor Show.



The Volvo XC40's design and performance won it the prize, but the company's CEO was quick to acknowledge its Chinese parent company's input.



"It's a car of the future I think. It's not just for Volvo but the whole car business, It's a segment that is growing. People love SUVs, they sit a bit higher, they feel safe."



But carmakers - including Ford, PSA Group and Renault - may be forced to slam on the brakes when it comes to production of larger models or ones with bigger engines.