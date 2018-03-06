Volvo XC40 SUV wins Car of the Year at Motor Show

  • Tuesday 06, March 2018 in 11:30 AM
Sharjah24 – Reuters: The Volvo XC40 has been crowned the 2018 Car of the Year by a pan-European panel of judges at the Geneva Motor Show. As Ciara Lee reports, not all auto makers at the event are celebrating as they brace for possible U.S. trade tariffs and diesel bans.

Cruising in to take the prestigious car of the year award at the Geneva Motor Show.

The Volvo XC40's design and performance won it the prize, but the company's CEO was quick to acknowledge its Chinese parent company's input.

"It's a car of the future I think. It's not just for Volvo but the whole car business, It's a segment that is growing. People love SUVs, they sit a bit higher, they feel safe."

But carmakers - including Ford, PSA Group and Renault - may be forced to slam on the brakes when it comes to production of larger models or ones with bigger engines.