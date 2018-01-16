With Detroit launch, BMW aims to reignite US car sales

At the Detroit Auto Show Monday, the Bavarian auto giant presented for the first time its new model X2, a smaller SUV -- part of a series of six new and upgraded SUV models the company is counting on to reignite growth in the US.



BMW in 2017 held onto its crown as the top global luxury carmaker ahead of Mercedes, thanks to strong gains by its British Brand Mini.



But not counting the Mini, BMW-branded car sales have lagged those of Mercedes globally since 2016, and the situation has been especially severe in the United States, a key market for all luxury brands.



BMW, together with Mini, sold 405,000 cars in the US in 2015 -- about 30,000 more than Mercedes that year.

But after declining two years in a row, BMW sales last year came in at 354,000, almost 20,000 below Mercedes.



BMW Group chief financial officer Nicolas Peter told reporters Monday that the drop was due to a refresh of its US fleet and expressed confidence in a turnaround.

"We believe we'll see a slight growth in the US market in 2018," Peter said, pointing to the new SUV lineup and greater supply of the popular Five series of luxury sedans.



"The US market is an important market to us," he added.

The new offerings come as BMW finds itself competing not just with traditional rivals such as Mercedes, Toyota's Lexus and rising Volkswagen brand Audi, but also with electric carmaker Tesla.



"BMW took another hit in 2017," said Bertrand Rakoto, a Detroit-based analyst for Psycar."Their sales didn't actually fall that much, but part of the reason was due to heavy incentives."

BMW gave rebates of $5,400 per car in the US last year, far above the $3,800 average for all US cars, according to Automotive News, a US trade publication.



"That's a big rebate for a luxury brand," said Rakoto, who said the brand-new X2 could give BMW a boost.

"SUVs are so popular in the US, but you need a lot of different options to satisfy different markets," he said.