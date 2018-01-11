Toyota, Mazda announce $1.6 billion plant for Huntsville, Alabama

Toyota President Akio Toyoda and Mazda President and Chief Executive Officer Masamichi Kogai joined Alabama Governor Kay Ivey in Montgomery at an event to announce the decision.



“Welcome to sweet home Alabama,” Ivey said to the two executives, after saying that the anticipated 4,000 workers at the plant to be built in Huntsville would earn an average of $50,000 a year.



The plant will produce 300,000 vehicles a year and should open on a 2,500-acre former cotton field in 2021, about 14 miles from Toyota’s engine plant in Huntsville.



Toyota plans to build Corolla cars at the plant, while Mazda will build crossover SUVs.

“Together, I am confident we will create yet another ‘Built in America’ success story,” Toyoda said.



Alabama will provide tax incentives. Officials said the state tax incentives were worth $370 million, but they did not disclose how much the local incentives were worth.

Two decades ago, Alabama spent an estimated $250 million to woo Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz to put an auto plant in Tuscaloosa, sparking the birth of auto production in the state.