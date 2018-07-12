'Mission: Impossible-Fallout' premieres in Paris on Thursday

"Mission: Impossible – Fallout," in which Cruise plays agent Ethan Hunt, tells the story of a mission gone wrong, leaving the agent in a race against time, hunted by assassins and former allies as he tries to prevent a terrorist organization from provoking a global catastrophe.

Cruise, known for doing his own stunts in action movies, also races a motorbike helmet-less through oncoming traffic round Paris' Arc de Triomphe and pilots a helicopter though mountain ravines in Kashmir.

"He is at pains to give the audience an authentic action experience, to have them feel the jeopardy and the risk that's being taken," said co-star Simon Pegg of the 56-year-old actor.

Rebecca Ferguson, returning as Hunt's love interest and a government agent sent to track his enemies down, said she was happy women were involved in the action.

"We shouldn't bring women in films just to create an equality ... women need to be there."

The film directed by Christopher McQuarrie will be released in movie theaters worldwide from July 25th.

The five-movie franchise has so far raked in $2.8 billion at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo, putting it in the top 20 movie franchises of all time.