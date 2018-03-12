Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Cardi B win big at iHeart Radio Music Awards

The singer also performed via satellite from Melbourne where he is currently on tour. Singer Taylor Swift took home the award for Female Artist of the Year and, in a pre-recorded message, thanked her fans for their support. Swift's music video for the song 'Delicate' made its world premiere during the award ceremony.

The glittering ceremony, co-hosted by record producer DJ Khaled and model Hailey Baldwin, included performances by Cardi B, Maroon 5, Eminem, Camila Cabello as well as rock band Bon Jovi that received the iHeartRadio Icon Award to celebrate their contribution to music.