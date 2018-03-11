Fluttering butterflies take over San Diego Zoo

At Butterfly Jungle, the walk-through aviary has been transformed into a temporary home for over 30 species of butterflies. As visitors make their way through the rain forest habitat, thousands of colorful, eye-catching butterflies surround them, fluttering lightly through the warm air to find flowers to feed upon. The aviary is also home to numerous green plants and 18 species of exotic birds.

While fun for both adults and children, the five week long event also brings awareness to the plight of declining butterfly populations all over the world-as well as the local butterfly populations in San Diego.