The owner of one of the participating restaurants in Lynwood, California, said the effort to celebrate women by flipping the iconic sign "really makes a statement".



According to the U.N., International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8 around the world, is an occasion to commemorate achievements in women's rights and to call for further change.

The celebration dates back to the beginning of the 20th Century and has been observed by the United Nations since 1975.