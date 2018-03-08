Charlize Theron premieres 'Gringo' in Los Angeles

A dark comedy mixed with white-knuckle action and drama, it explores the battle of survival for businessman Harold, played by Oyelowo, who he finds himself crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal.



It's directed by Nash Edgerton, and also stars his brother, Joel. 'Gringo' hits theaters on March 9, 2018.



Amazon Studios' "Gringo" is hoping to create a niche in the box office with its unpredictable storytelling. It follows hapless young businessman Harold (David Oyelowo), who finds himself in unusual and dangerous predicaments after pretending to get kidnapped by a Mexican cartel.

The film may seem on paper like an everyday action comedy, but director Nash Edgerton added a sense of reality to the scenes. "The action is genuine action but like punches hurt in this movie," said Oyelowo. "Like a car crash you pay a price so everything that you would see in a film that's an action comedy with this... it costs."



Edgerton said "The whole way through, I'm like 'What can really happen in this situation and what are the options that could happen here and what is something that's unexpected but completely feasible? And I think that's how you surprise an audience and engage an audience and entertain."

Although the part was originally intended for a white actor, Oyelowo impressed Edgerton so much, the Australian film maker even went along with his suggestion to turn the character into a Nigerian immigrant.



Rounding out the cast are the wide-eyed innocent Sunny (Amanda Seyfried), the cut-throat businessman Richard Rusk (Joel Edgerton - Nash's brother), and offensive femme fatale Elaine (Charlize Theron).