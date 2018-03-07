Action heroine 'Lara Croft' arrives in London with European Premiere

Based on the popular 90s video game featuring 'Lara Croft' as the protagonist, the film sees Vikander taking over as the female action hero.



This is not the first time the gaming character has been brought to the cinema, another Academy Award winning actress, Angelina Jolie, played the action heroine first in 2001.



"You know, I think the only reason I came onboard this film was because I found out it was going to be a very different take on it," Vikander said on the red carpet.



The Swedish actress added that while she wanted to honour the much-loved character she tried not to let the pressure get too big.

"I wanted to make sure I honour the character that they already love but I think we always talked on set that we couldn't be too scared either because you need to also make sure that you make a good film and make a good story and a good adventure and bring something new," she said.



The film also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, who on the red carpet revealed that she, too, would love to play Lara Croft.

"I just wish that I was quite a bit younger, I won't give a number, so that I could also do the punching and the running and the jumping, it looks such fun! Well, they won't get a middle-aged action hero there, will they?" she said, laughing.



Directed by Roar Uthaug, the latest 'Tomb Raider' reboot is due for U.K. release on March 15, 2018.