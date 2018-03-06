Man arrested for allegedly stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar

Terry Bryant was stopped as he left the Governors Ball with the statuette, the Los Angeles Police Department told dpa by phone. Bryant had a ticket for the event.



He was arrested just before midnight on Sunday with no use of force or struggle and the Oscar was recovered and returned, police said.



Local media reported that the Oscar belonged to Frances McDormand, who won best actress for her portrayal of a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.



In a video posted on social media which appears to show the suspected thief at the after-party, he is seen holding and kissing the award and telling other guests "this is mine" and asking "who wants to tell me congratulations?"

Austrian-American celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped Bryant after he grabbed McDormand’s statuette at the party, New York Times reporter Cara Buckley tweeted.



She added that Bryant then disappeared back into the party, indicating he may have tried to take McDormand’s or another statuette more than once during the event.

Bryant was charged with grand theft and is currently in custody under 20,000-dollar bail. He is expected to be arraigned within 48 hours.