Classical composers brought to life through music show in Amman

The music festival, held on Sunday, featured French cellist Guilaume Effler and Japanese pianist Kanae Endo, as well as Jordanian band 'Etihad String Quartet'.



The artists regaled the audience with classical pieces by Gabriel Fauré, Charles Valentin Alkan and Johann Sebastian Bach.



Effler hopes that the performance will introduce Jordanians to the "wonderful world of classical music."



Organiser Suha Bawab said it is difficult to get people interested in classical music because of the competition created by "pop and Arabic music."

"The difficulty is to encourage people to come and attend frequently, so we try and people are interacting with us," she said.



Effler and Kanae were invited to perform in Amman by the Friends of Jordan Festivals group. The two artists regularly play together in shows across the world.