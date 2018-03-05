Oscar host Kimmel leads stars in addressing artistic diversity

In his opening monologue, Kimmel skewered the class of powerful men who prayed on women with a sight gag focused on a larger-than-life Oscar statue on stage, noting the male sculpture's anatomically simplified lack of genitalia.



The joke helped break the looming tension from a torrent of misconduct allegations that have roiled the film industry since legions of mostly female victims broke their silence in recent months to shed light on long-cloaked abuses of power and gender bias.



Kimmel also called out Harvey Weinstein, the onetime Hollywood titan whose fall from grace helped give rise to the #MeToo social media movement, which galvanized accusers of powerful men in media, politics and other walks of American life, and the Time's Up campaign for greater equality.



Here are the winners in key categories for the 90th Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood.

"The Shape of Water" was the big winner of the night with four statuettes, including best picture and best director.



Best picture: "The Shape of Water"

Best director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"



Best actor: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Best actress: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"



Best supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best supporting actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"



Best foreign language film: "A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

Best animated feature: "Coco"



Best documentary feature: "Icarus"

Best original screenplay: "Get Out" - Jordan Peele



Best adapted screenplay: "Call Me by Your Name" - James Ivory

Best production design: "The Shape of Water"



Best original score: "The Shape of Water" - Alexandre Desplat

Best original song: "Remember Me" from "Coco"



Best film editing: "Dunkirk"

Best sound editing: "Dunkirk"

Best sound mixing: "Dunkirk"



Best cinematography: "Blade Runner 2049" - Roger Deakins

Best visual effects: "Blade Runner 2049"



Best make-up and hairstyling: "Darkest Hour"