Chef Wolfgang Puck readies caviar, gold dust for Oscars feast

Puck, the celebrity chef in his 24th year preparing the post-Academy Awards feast, on Thursday unveiled his menu for the annual Governor's Ball that will serve up 30 pounds (13.6 kg) of edible gold dust to 1,500 guests of A-listers and Oscar winners.



"We are really all of us excited, and I really think for us it's always very special," the 68-year-old Austrian-born Puck said.



Diners will be treated to more than 50 dishes, including small-plate entrees such as mini pea and carrot ravioli with black truffle, a raw bar featuring caviar parfait with 24-karat gold, and cocktail-inspired macarons like negroni and mojito.



The event will require a staff of more than 1,000 to prepare food, serve 800 stone crab claws from director Francis Ford Coppola's winery.

Puck, who also included vegan and gluten-free fare such as spinach campanelle and tiny taro tacos, approached the event with his trademark enthusiasm, cracking a raspberry dessert with a spoon while declaring sweets his "most important thing"



"As long as the Oscars is not tired of me, I'm not tired of Oscar," Puck said with a grin.