Chloe takes Paris Fashion Week down 70s street

With its patterned blouses and big collars Chloe's latest Autumn/Winter collection took Paris Fashion Week back to the seventies. Brown prints and plunging necklines were given an edge of street style, accessorised with chunky chains, and a silky neglige was roughed up with a hooded bomber jacket.

Model of the moment Kaia Gerber, 16, starred in the show even though she was born the century after much of the inspiration for Natacha Ramsay-Levi's second collection.

Paris Fashion Week runs until March 6.