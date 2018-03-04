Elie Saab shows Victorian elegance at Paris Fashion Week

Though some models sported tongue-in-cheek top hats, the collection was not straight-laced.



Saab ditched the nineteenth century morals leaving his lace gowns see-through and sexy and on closer inspection the elegant string music turned out to be Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit.



The palette may have been sombre with blacks and blues predominating but many of the beaded gowns sparkled under the spotlights.



The Lebanese designer is a perennial Oscars favourite and shot to fame after actress Halle Berry wore an Elie Saab couture gown with an embroidered sheer bodice to the 2002 Academy Awards when she won best actress for Monster's Ball.