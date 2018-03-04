'Emoji Movie' named worst picture of 2017 at Razzie awards

The year saw "Hollywood's recycled trash heap attain an all-time high," with a "toxic-level lack of originality," the organizers said in a statement.



"The Emoji Movie," the first animated movie to win the award in the Razzie's 38-year history, also "won" in the categories of worst screenplay, worst screen combo and worst director.



Tom Cruise won in the Worst Actor category for his star role in another reboot of "The Mummy," while a cross-dressing Tyler Perry won in the Worst Actress category for "BOO 2! A Madea Halloween" - the ninth "Madea" film.



Mel Gibson won the Worst Supporting Actor award for the comedy "Daddy's Home 2," and Kim Basinger won for supporting actress in the erotic thriller "Fifty Shades Darker."

A video announcing the award winners included an "In Memoriam" segment, with pictures of Hollywood luminaries -- including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Woody Allen and Bill Cosby.

"Very sorry ... but we won't be missing you - or your kind," the video said.

The Razzies were created in 1980 as an antidote to Hollywood's star-studded, back-slapping annual awards season, which climaxes Sunday with the Academy Awards.