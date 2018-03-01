Bright, beautiful orchids bloom in the concrete jungle

Bright violet, soft pink, white, yellow - a spectrum of color is on display at The Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden.



More than seven thousand individual plants are in bloom - the most ever for this exhibition now in its 16th year.



This year's show also boast the most diverse array of orchids.



The exhibition was designed and crafted by acclaimed Belgian floral artist Daniel Ost. Ost, 63, said he wanted to display the flowers wildly and naturally.

"Orchids don't grow alone. They grow on other plants. They are not used to being arranged by a florist's thought," he said.



While Ost fancies the orchid, he does not have a favorite flower. "I don't discriminate flowers. Even if I have to make something exceptional out of a dandelion, I will do it. I adore it. To me orchids are the queens of the botanical world."

Ost is known around the world for his large-scale flower installations, and said when he works, the flowers consume his every thought.



"I forget about people and I forget about myself and I only think flowers," he admitted.

The Orchid Show runs from March 3 to April 22, 2018 at the New York Botanical Garden in The Bronx.