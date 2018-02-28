Body of Bollywood legend on its way home to India

  • Wednesday 28, February 2018 in 10:42 AM
  • People wait at the airport to see the body of Bollywood actress Sridevi in Mumbai
    People wait at the airport to see the body of Bollywood actress Sridevi in Mumbai
  • Fans of Bollywood actress Sridevi wait to offer their condolences
    Fans of Bollywood actress Sridevi wait to offer their condolences
Next Previous
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Dubai has handed over the body of legendary Indian actress Sridevi to Indian authorities for it to be returned home, an Indian embassy official said on Tuesday.

The official said the body had been "received, embalmed and taken on its way to India", the official, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters.

Police said on Monday that a post mortem had shown that Sridevi, who died on Saturday, had drowned at her hotel room bathtub during a visit to the Gulf Arab emirate to attend a family wedding.

Media reports had earlier said the 54-year-old had died of cardiac arrest.