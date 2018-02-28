Dior summons spirit of 68 feminists at Paris show

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, who began her reign at the French couture house with the now cult 550-euro ($680) T-shirt, "We Should All Be Feminists", summoned up the spirit of 1968.



Chiuri's muse, British model and women's rights advocate Ruth Bell, led the line with a black and white woollen jumper declaring, "Non, non, non et non!"



"It is not bad to say 'No! No! No!' sometimes," the designer told AFP after the show, "Feminism means freedom, freedom to dress how you want, to define yourself."



To the thumping "Ooh, I just know that something good is gonna happen" refrain to Kate Bush's classic song "Cloudbusting", the Italian sent out a hippy and Beatnik-inspired autumn-winter collection, declaring that "changing the world also means changing clothes".