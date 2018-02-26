Women 'beat' men in India's Holi festival of colours

An ancient Hindu tradition, the annual festival marks the onset of spring and represents a time of forgiveness, renewed friendship and the triumph of good over evil.



During the festival, men from the neighbouring village of Nandgaon sing provocative songs at women from Barsana, who then use huge wooden sticks to "beat" the men as they crouch on the ground while holding shields.



The festival has become immensely popular over the years and now draws hundreds of devotees from across the country along with tourists who flock the town to witness the unique festival.