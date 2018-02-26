Dolce&Gabbana open the gates of fashion heaven at Milan show

Church choirs welcomed the guests with the gates of heaven used as background to the catwalk. "Fashion Devotion" read a golden sign over golden gates and a flurry of angels and clouds.



At the show's start bells chimed, the gates opened and drones flew out, carrying the brand's handbags down the catwalk.



The collection, rich and opulent like all of the ones by Dolce&Gabbana, featured church-influenced designs such as a big black cape draped over a white t-shirt, a priest collar combined with an elegant damasked tuxedo and a cassock-looking dress with red finishes paired with red sandals.



Clothes were bright and glittered paired with exuberant accessories, such as a big pink wig, cartoon exclamation glasses, neon green fur stilettos. Funny cartoon angels were depicted on skirts and on a bronze bomber jacket, with wings coming out of the model's back.