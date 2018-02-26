Tank museum retells Jordan's military history

The Royal Tank Museum, inaugurated in January by King Abdullah, has been carefully selecting and refurbishing military vehicles for close to 10 years.



Some of the items on display include tanks used in the Great Arab Revolt as well as various battles with neighbouring Israel.



Operations manager of the museum, Tammam Khasawneh, said the main goal of the exhibit is to document the country's history. It highlights the role of Jordan's army "in preserving and building modern Jordan, as well as highlighting the Jordanian role in the Palestinian issue.



The 20,000 square metre museum includes 13 halls where the vehicles are displayed in chronological order. Sound effects and mannequins of soldiers are included in some exhibits for dramatic effect.

Museum administrators say they welcomed more than 13,000 visitors in the first four days of operation.