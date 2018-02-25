Cambodians to make a one thousand meters long scarf in world record attempt

Visitors on Saturday took part in the weaving process by adding a few strands of thread into the scarf, or Krama - a traditional Cambodian scarf, to help hit the attempt to reach 1,000 meters.



Volunteers, who are expert weavers, have started making the long garment since it was launched on February 14. Visitors are allowed to sit and add in a few strands after a little bit of training.



The campaign aimed to raise awareness about the tradition of weaving, the importance of Krama, as well as motivating the people to be united to break the world record, the organise said.



Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen spoke to garment workers on Wednesday (February 21) to encourage them to help in the process, as about 20 weaving communities are set up across the country to help contribute to the length. There is no end date set for the completion of the Krama.

The Krama is a traditional garment that Cambodians use daily as a headgear to shield one from the sun, to use while bathing, or just as a scarf or clothing.