Gucci models carry replicas of heads at Milan Fashion Week

Suspense had already been building for the show by Gucci's star creative director Alessandro Michele due to the invitations -- orange timers which counted down to the event in glowing red numbers.



The first shock came when it started on time - almost unprecedented in fashion history.



Then male and female models walked onto a runway amid operating tables under bright neon lights in the Gucci Hub, the brand's Milan headquarters, over the steady beeping of a heart monitoring machine.



Michele introduced the "Cyborg Gucci" in the Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection, which included a wild mix of cultures and symbols, from a pagoda hat to a balaclava, a classic burgundy velvet dress to a gold lurex jacket, fine lace to the logo of the New York Yankees.

The models added to the transgressive vibe -- not only did some carry replicas of their own severed head, but others were adorned with a third eye, or even a baby dragon.