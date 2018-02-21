Britain's Prince William takes motorcycle for spin at Triumph factory

While visiting Triumph Motorcycle in Hinckley, the Duke of Cambridge drove one of the latest model for a short spin.



On his trip to the Midlands, the second-in-line to the throne also visited the MIRA technology park in Nuneaton where he had a chance to test his driving skills by sitting behind the wheel of a sport car.



The duke previously admitted that he had put his passion for motorbikes on the back-burner because of his growing family. Prince William and his wife, Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Middleton, are expecting their third child in April.