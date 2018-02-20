Duchess of Cambridge hosts fashion reception at Buckingham palace

The reception celebrated and showcased emerging talent from the 52 Commonwealth countries in anticipation of the Commonwealth fashion exchange initiated by Britain's Queen Elizabeth.



The initiative, held on behalf of the Queen, aims to use fashion to establish partnerships with Commonwealth countries and create a platform to understand the modern Commonwealth in a new way, according to Buckingham Palace.



Among guests at the reception were supermodel Naomi Campbell, British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and designer Stella McCarney.