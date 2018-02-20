KFC shuts most British outlets amid food delivery 'teething problems'

"We've brought a new delivery partner on board, but they've had a couple of teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!" KFC said in a statement.



Just 292 of KFC outlets in Britain and Ireland were open on Monday, according to a list posted under the company's statement.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries have meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours," it said.



DHL, which took over the KFC food delivery contract last week, said the problems were related to unspecified "operational issues."

"Due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed," DHL said in an emailed statement.



"We are working with KFC and our partners to rectify the situation as a priority and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

KFC also apologized to customers and said its staff were "working flat out" to get the company "back up and running again."