'Three Billboards' wins big at the BAFTAs as women shine

The Oscars favourite, directed by Martin McDonagh, won in five of the nine categories in which it was nominated.



Frances McDormand won the best actress award for the film which tells the story of lead character Mildred Hayes as she battles against a revered police chief after months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case. Sam Rockwell won best supporting actor for his role.



McDormand who did not wear a black dress like many other women at the awards, said she nonethless stood in "full solidarity with my sisters in black" and praised the "well organized act of civil disobedience."



"Three Billboards" also received the BAFTAs for best film, best British film and best original screenplay.

The best actor prize was award to Gary Oldman for his performance in the World War II film "Darkest Hour," in which the 59-year-old played British prime minister Winston Churchill.



Allison Janney won best supporting actress for her role as LaVona Golden, the foul-mouthed mother of infamous US figure skater Tonya Harding in the film "I, Tonya."

The US fantasy film "The Shape of Water," which received the most nominations with 12, took home just three prizes. Guillermo del Toro won the best director prize and the film also won in the best music and best production design categories.



The 71st BAFTAs, held in London's Royal Albert Hall, were hosted by "Absolutely Fabulous" star Joanna Lumley and the Times Up movement featured prominently.

The majority of actresses, including Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'o and Jennifer Lawrence, wore black dresses to protest harassment and pay inequality faced by women. The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge, however, bucked the trend, appearing in a dark-green dress.



Emma Watson, Carey Mulligan, Emma Thompson and Saoirse Ronan were among the 190 signatories of the letter, which was addressed "Dear Sisters" and published in the Observer weekly newspaper.