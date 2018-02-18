Careem acquires Middle East online restaurant listing platform, to trial food delivery

"Careem will begin testing a delivery capability for RoundMenu customers on a small scale later this month," it said in a statement to Reuters.



RoundMenu has a presence in 18 cities across nine Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, according to its website.



There is demand for delivery services in the Middle East, particularly in the Gulf Arab states where temperatures can soar above 50 degrees in the summer.



Several food delivery companies, including Talabat, Zomato, UberEats, and Deliveroo, are active in the region.

RoundMenu has raised $3.1 million in funding since it launched in 2012, the Careem statement said.