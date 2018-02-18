Careem acquires Middle East online restaurant listing platform, to trial food delivery

  • Sunday 18, February 2018 in 11:03 AM
Sharjah24 – Reuters: Careem, a Middle East competitor to Uber Technologies, said on Sunday it had acquired RoundMenu and would start trialling food delivery services through the restaurant listing and reservation online platform this month.

"Careem will begin testing a delivery capability for RoundMenu customers on a small scale later this month," it said in a statement to Reuters.

RoundMenu has a presence in 18 cities across nine Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, according to its website.

There is demand for delivery services in the Middle East, particularly in the Gulf Arab states where temperatures can soar above 50 degrees in the summer.

Several food delivery companies, including Talabat, Zomato, UberEats, and Deliveroo, are active in the region.

RoundMenu has raised $3.1 million in funding since it launched in 2012, the Careem statement said.