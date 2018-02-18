Google begins blocking annoying ads on its browser

The new ad filtering system rolled out this week aims to eliminate the most irritating marketing messages such as pop-ups, auto-play video ads and "sticky" boxes which cannot be removed.



The system was implemented by Google in partnership with the Coalition for Better Ads, an association which includes the internet giant and a number of media and advertising partners.



"Chrome will tackle this issue by removing ads from sites that do not follow the Better Ads Standards."



While Google's effort is expected to block only a small percentage of ads, it aims to counter a growing movement to install third-party ad blockers which filter all such advertisements and could be a threat to firms relying on online revenues.

Google and its partners in the ad coalition thus appear to be aiming to head off a consumer revolt which could choke off revenues to internet, media and advertising companies.