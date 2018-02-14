Google takes on Snapchat with its own 'Stories' format

Content for its "AMP stories" initially comes from outlets like CNN, The Washington Post, Conde Nast, Wired and US People magazine, and is designed to load much faster on mobile devices than conventional articles and videos.



"On mobile devices, users browse lots of articles, but engage with few in-depth," said Rudy Galfi, who is heading the drive at Google.



"Images, videos and graphics help get readers' attention as quickly as possible and keep them engaged through immersive and easily consumable visual information," he added.



"AMP stories" articles fill the screen and are image and video led. Users can tap on the home screen to read further or simply swipe to the next article.

Google claims the format, which it is opening up to software developers, gives "novel ways to tell immersive stories" without the "prohibitively high start-up costs, particularly for small publishers".



Snapchat, Instagram and particularly Facebook have all heavily used their own stories formats for full-screen displays of content.

Google said it eventually plans to bring "AMP stories to more products across Google, and expand the ways they appear in Google Search."