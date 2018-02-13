Snapchat redesign sparks backlash among some users

More than 578,000 users had signed an online petition by midday Monday calling on parent firm Snap Inc. to roll back the update, which was released last week.



"Many users have found that it has not made the app easier to use, but has in fact made many features more difficult," the petition at change.org states.



"Many 'new features are useless or defeat the original purposes Snapchat has had for the past years."



The update separates the "media content" from that of friends, a move aimed at avoiding problems faced by social media rivals Facebook and Twitter on proliferation of misinformation.

Some Snapchat users complained the app was updated automatically and may have caused the loss of some messages or archived data known as Memories.



Twitter users offered tips on how to uninstall the update to get the old version of the application.

But the Snapchat support team tweeted that "unofficial workarounds to change the way Snapchat looks are temporary and can result in getting permanently locked out of your account or losing Memories."



An eMarketer survey released Monday showed Facebook is losing younger users at a pace faster than anticipated, with many switching to applications like Snapchat or the Facebook-owned Instagram.