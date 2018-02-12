Harry and Meghan reveal further details of May wedding

The wedding service in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle will begin at midday and the couple will be married by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Kensington Palace said in an update.



At 1pm the couple will set off on a carriage procession.



"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," the palace said.



The newlyweds will then join guests from the congregation at a reception at St George's Hall. Later that evening, Harry's father, Prince Charles, will host another reception for the couple and their close friends and family.

The day coincides with the FA Cup final, at which Harry's brother Prince William usually presents the trophy as president of the Football Association.



While kick-off is expected to take place at 5.30pm, William would have to leave the festivities for at least two hours if he wants to keep his usual appointment at Wembley Stadium, around 20 kilometres away.